Reserve (RSV) Market Cap Achieves $28.87 Million

Reserve (CURRENCY:RSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Reserve has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Reserve has a total market capitalization of $28.87 million and $247,945.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reserve Coin Profile

Reserve (CRYPTO:RSV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org . Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

Reserve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

