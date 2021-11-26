REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stake Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 162.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of REV Group worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in REV Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $17.27 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

