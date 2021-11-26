Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.96

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 9585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $913.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

