Reviewing BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novan has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Novan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 704.68 -$448.72 million ($3.91) -10.10 Novan $4.92 million 19.77 -$29.29 million ($2.03) -2.55

Novan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Novan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -939.99% -805.16% -58.51% Novan -833.16% -179.38% -45.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BridgeBio Pharma and Novan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 9 0 3.00 Novan 0 0 4 0 3.00

BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.80%. Novan has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Novan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Novan shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Novan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Novan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

