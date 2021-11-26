Reviewing Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Icosavax has a consensus price target of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 110.79%. Given Icosavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Icosavax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 593.72 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -10.00 Icosavax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Icosavax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37% Icosavax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Icosavax beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE.

