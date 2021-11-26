Reviewing First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Foundation pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

First Foundation has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $298.54 million 3.99 $84.37 million $2.41 10.96 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million 2.33 $11.36 million $2.43 11.73

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 35.01% 14.84% 1.46% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.52% 9.88% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Foundation and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Foundation beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.