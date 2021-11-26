Reviewing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Indonesia Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 14 2 2.86

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $210.42, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 13.81 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.95 -$200.00 million $5.54 34.34

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 11.48% 11.98% 7.30%

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.