Reviewing Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 4 5 0 0 1.56

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) -14.33% -18.30% -5.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telia Company AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $9.72 billion 1.62 -$2.50 billion ($0.72) -10.72

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telia Company AB (publ).

Summary

Internet Gold – Golden Lines beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

