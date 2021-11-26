Reviewing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -52.22% -47.27% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57%

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 806.98 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.27%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Recursion Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

