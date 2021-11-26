Reviewing Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) & Its Peers

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: PTIX) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 1198 6022 11256 322 2.57

Protagenic Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.44%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 2.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -260.33% -122.33% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$2.55 million -4.92 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 76.01

Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics peers beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

