Reviewing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -213.36% -37.80% -31.34% Neurocrine Biosciences 41.59% 35.89% 23.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Neurocrine Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 17.52 -$32.13 million ($2.94) -5.50 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 7.89 $407.30 million $4.57 19.03

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 6 10 0 2.53

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 90.56%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $116.47, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Sutro Biopharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

