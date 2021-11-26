Revomon (REVO) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00079885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.01 or 0.07504804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,155.31 or 0.99443171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

