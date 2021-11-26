REVV (REVV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.20 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, REVV has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $90.20 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00231473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.