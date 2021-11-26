Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €113.18 ($128.62).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RHM opened at €83.04 ($94.36) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €74.00 ($84.09) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($106.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

