RHS Financial LLC Buys 1,510 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 89,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,635,000.

Shares of EDV stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.55. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $161.84.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

