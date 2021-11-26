RHS Financial LLC Buys 3,599 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.20. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,391. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

