RHS Financial LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 140,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX remained flat at $$58.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,427. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

