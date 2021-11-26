RHS Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $8.88 on Friday, reaching $462.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

