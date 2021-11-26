RHS Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,430. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

