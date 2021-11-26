RHS Financial LLC Sells 12,279 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,652. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

