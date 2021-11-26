RHS Financial LLC Sells 18,864 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,209,000 after purchasing an additional 235,174 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,149,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 706,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,796. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

