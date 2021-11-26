RHS Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,588 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 382,976 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.