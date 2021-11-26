Richard Mccathron Acquires 27,000 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. 1,180,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,611. Hippo Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.