Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00235283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.