Rise Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,329.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00032686 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002047 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004115 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,095,843 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

