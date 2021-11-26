Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.11

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1691674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 222.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

