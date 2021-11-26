Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 168,318 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $147,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.50. 120,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

