RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Down 9.4%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 20,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,127,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

