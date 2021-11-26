Robust Token (RBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $25,393.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $38.02 or 0.00069811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.12 or 0.07479734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.48 or 0.99787060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,767 coins and its circulating supply is 34,817 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

