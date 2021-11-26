Rocket Vault Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00064297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00079964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00105374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.37 or 0.07529018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.10 or 1.00119732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

