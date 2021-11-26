Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE RSI traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$5.78. 232,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

