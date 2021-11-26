Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ROIV stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

