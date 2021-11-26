Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 152 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $12,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of THC traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

