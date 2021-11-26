ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00222668 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

