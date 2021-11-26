Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

