Roth CH Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:ROCGU) Shares Down 0.6%

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGU)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCGU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $104,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $847,000.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.