Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $400,616.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00008348 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $400,616.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

