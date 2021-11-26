Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 162,005 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 223.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,005 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $109,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth $117,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

SBS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.