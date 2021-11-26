Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,143 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,683,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

SSTK stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.