Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $794,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.91%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

