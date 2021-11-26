Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

