Royal Bank of Canada Buys 11,810 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.66% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

