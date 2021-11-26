Royal Bank of Canada Buys 12,333 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

fuboTV stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

