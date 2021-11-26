Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,482 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.