Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,920 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,477,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.