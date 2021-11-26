Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,103,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

CHDN opened at $236.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.85.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

