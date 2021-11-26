Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.58 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

NYSE:RY opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

