Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 373.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

