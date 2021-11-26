Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of TCG BDC worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 46.72%.

CGBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

