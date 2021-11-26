Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.86 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE AXS opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

